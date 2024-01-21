The IDF Rav Who Serves As A “Chasan Teacher” In The Gaza Strip

The IDF Rabbanut has faced many unprecedented challenges in the over three months since the war began in Gaza but the special initiative of Maj. Rabbi Menachem Novik, Rav of the Shaked Battalion of the 401st Brigade Combat Command, is unique, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Since the start of the war, Rav Novik has been filling a role for some IDF soldiers fighting in Gaza who are chassanim and are in need of a chassan teacher before their chasunos.

During much-needed breaks between battles, sometimes inside the Strip, Rav Novik meets with chassanim to teach them the relevant halachos.

Rav Novik said. “Last week, I entered the logistic convoy and it was a long and freezing night. At some point I already thought that maybe I should turn back but then I met a religious soldier who is getting married in two months. We began learning and we made up that I would teach him every time we meet.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)