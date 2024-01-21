Alleged Israeli Drone Strike Kills 2 Hezbollah Terrorists In Lebanon

Two Hezbollah terrorists were killed and several were injured in an Israeli-attributed drone strike on a car in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media reported.

The terrorists were reportedly part of the Hezbollah’s leaders’ protection unit. According to reports, the strike was intended to eliminate the Hezbollah leader the terrorists were protecting but he escaped without harm.

The strike took place in the village of Kafra in the Bint Jbeil region, a Hezbollah stronghold, in southern Lebanon.

According to a Washington Post report on Friday, Israel will escalate its military response to Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel if the terror group doesn’t move its terrorists away from its border in the next ten days.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said in a response to an inquiry by the Post: “We prefer a diplomatic solution and if a diplomatic solution will not be possible, we will have to act on our own.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)