Wall Street Journal: IDF Eliminated Only 20-30% Of Hamas’s Terrorists

US intelligence agencies estimate that the IDF has eliminated only about 20-30% of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

According to the report, it is “a toll that falls short so far of Israel’s goal of destroying the group and shows its resilience after months of war that have laid swaths of the Gaza Strip to ruin.”

US intelligence also estimates that Hamas still has enough munitions to continue carrying out attacks against Israel and IDF soldiers in Gaza for months and that Hamas is trying to reestablish its police force in parts of Gaza City.

Israeli officials admit that the goal of eradicating Hamas has not been reached, with terrorists adapting their tactics to continue attacking IDF soldiers by operating in smaller groups and hiding between ambushes.

The Biden administration has changed their expectations of the war from Hamas’s total eradication to its reduction as a security threat and is pushing Israel to adjust the war toward more targeted operations against Hamas’s leaders.

According to U.S military doctrine, a conventional army that loses 25%-30% of its soldiers becomes combat-ineffective but Hamas is an unconventional force operating in a dense urban environment with easy access to hundreds of miles of tunnels.

An IDF officer said that Hamas officials have returned to Gaza City, including in areas previously captured by the IDF.

“It’s only a matter of time if Israel will not be boots on the ground in these places and that they will also bring back the military wing,” said Michael Milshtein, a former head of Palestinian affairs for Israeli military intelligence.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)