IDF Broadcasts Army Radio Into Gaza Tunnels In Attempt To Soothe Hostages

In a unique operation in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers, having secured a Hamas tunnel, embarked on an unusual mission. Instead of the expected explosives, robot probes, or close-combat pistols, they carried old-style, dial-operated transistor radios. Their objective was to determine the depth at which AM transmissions from Israel could no longer be received. This experiment, conducted on January 4, revealed that AM signals from Israel ceased at approximately 10 to 12 meters deep, typically the “upper levels” of the subterranean network used by Palestinian groups.

This inventive approach was initiated by the soldiers’ commander, following directives from Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi. Karhi had recently broadened the reach of the country’s leading broadcaster, Army Radio, by adding AM channels to its standard FM broadcasts. The inclusion of AM, known for its greater range, was aimed at ensuring that emergency updates could reach civilians in bomb shelters more effectively. Furthermore, it was intended to keep troops in Gaza informed, as they were ordered to surrender their cellphones to prevent geolocation by Hamas, but they are still permitted to use transistor radios.

Beyond its practical military application, the tunnel experiment offered another possibility: communicating with the 132 people held hostage by Hamas-led groups. The hostages, if they had access to transistor radios, could potentially receive custom-made, morale-boosting broadcasts from Army Radio, Karhi said.

“It suddenly occurred to me that maybe some of those hostages also had access to transistor radios,” Karhi tells Reuters. “If they had the means to hear their families’ voices it would have a huge value in terms of morale – and for their relatives, too.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)