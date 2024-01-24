US Embassy to Offer Solution for Newborns in Israel | Chaim V’Chessed

It is consistently challenging to obtain appointments for first-time passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBA) for babies born to US citizens in Israel. Each year, this is particularly challenging in advance of the Pesach travel season, when those who have recently been blessed with newborns scramble to obtain passports in order to travel for Yom Tov. Chaim V’Chessed is in regular contact with the US Embassy regarding this issue.

We are now pleased to announce that the US Embassy will hold a special event at Chaim V’Chessed offices on Monday, February 5. At the event, parents of newborns will be able to apply for a Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) and first-time passport for their children.

Registration for the event is open only for babies born after January 1, 2023. Both parents must be US citizens, and at least one parent must have been born in the US. If accepted for an appointment, one parent alone (without the child or the second parent) will present the required documentation to Embassy staff at Chaim V’Chessed offices. Following a successful application, the applicant will be given an Embassy appointment for Friday, February 9 where both parents and the child will appear before a consul and complete the process. It is hoped that passports will arrive by Rosh Chodesh Adar II, March 10.

Click here to apply for an appointment. Registration will open on Wednesday, January 24 at 12 PM.

Drop Box For Renewals

The Embassy will also post a Drop Box at Chaim V’Chessed during this event. Applications for adult passport renewals (DS-82) and emergency passport exchange (DS-5504) will be accepted. Expected processing time is 4-5 weeks.

The Drop Box will be available with no appointments needed at Chaim V’Chessed headquarters, Rad Tower, 16 Hartom Street, Jerusalem, between 3 and 6 PM on Monday February 5.



Chaim V’Chessed salutes the Embassy for initiating this helpful event for the benefit of our community.