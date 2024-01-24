WATCH: Gazans Call For Return Of Israeli Captives In Rare Protest Against Hamas

A rare spontaneous protest was held by Gazan civilians against Hamas during which they called for the release of the Israeli hostages so the war could end.

A video of the protest, which took place outside a hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, was published on Wednesday by IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee. The majority of protesters seem to be women and children.

Adraee wrote: “Leaders of Hamas-ISIS, headed by Sinwar – listen to the cries of your people, your children, and wives who are expressing their anger at the situation you caused in Gaza.”

“They demand that you return the Israeli hostages to their homes so that the war will stop and they can return home. Will these cries and demands reach the Hamas leaders’ hideouts?”

According to Kan’s Arab affairs correspondent Roi Kais, the sign seen below, held by one of the protesters, says: “Yes to the return of the hostages.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)