FAKE OUTRAGE: Qatar “Appalled” By Netanyahu Calling Out Their Support For Hamas

Qatar’s foreign ministry has strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Binyaamin Netanyahu’s reported comments regarding Qatar’s mediation role between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli Prime Minister was heard saying, “Qatar, from my point of view, is no different in essence than the United Nations… and the Red Cross, [Qatar] is even more problematic.” He also expressed frustration with the United States for not exerting more pressure on Qatar, which hosts Hamas leaders, saying, “I have no illusions about them. They have leverage [over Hamas]… Because [Qatar] funds them.”

Netanyahu further disclosed his dissatisfaction with the U.S. for extending the American military presence in Qatar for an additional ten years, stating that he was “very angry recently with the Americans” over this decision.

Majed Al Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, took to Twitter to respond, saying that Doha is “appalled” by Netanyahu’s remarks. Al Ansari emphasized that if the comments were confirmed, they would be deemed “irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising.”

He further accused Netanyahu of potentially obstructing the mediation process for personal political gain. “If the reported remarks are found to be true, the Israeli PM would only be obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages,” Al Ansari wrote.

The spokesperson concluded by urging Netanyahu to focus on good faith efforts for the release of hostages, rather than concerning himself with Qatar’s strategic relations with the United States.

