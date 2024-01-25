IDF: Deadly Explosion At U.N. Shelter In Gaza May Have Been Misfired Hamas Rocket

The IDF is currently investigating a deadly incident at a United Nations shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, that reportedly resulted in the death of nine people and injured several others. The IDF suggested that the strike may have been the result of Hamas rocket fire.

Earlier in the day, there were claims by the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees that Israeli tanks were responsible for the attack on the shelter. Thomas White, the Gaza director of UNRWA, stated, “Two tank rounds hit building that shelters 800 people – reports now 9 dead and 75 injured.”

In response to these allegations, the IDF has issued a statement clarifying their position. “After an inspection of the operational systems, the IDF has now ruled out the possibility that the incident was caused by an airstrike or artillery fire by IDF forces.”

The military added that they are conducting a thorough review of the activities of their ground forces in the vicinity of the facility at the time of the incident.

“The IDF is investigating the possibility that the strike was caused by Hamas fire,” they added in their statement.

