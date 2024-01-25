DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Publishes Video Of Recent Clashes With Hamas In Khan Younis

The IDF on Wednesday released new footage from recent operations of the Givati Brigade in the southern region of Khan Younis. These operations, part of a broader offensive by the 98th Division, have led to significant achievements against Hamas, the IDF said in a statement accompanying the footage.

According to the IDF, in the past day, the Givati Brigade, in coordination with other units, has conducted extensive operations in Khan Younis. During these operations, the Givati soldiers have successfully eliminated multiple Hamas gunmen through a combination of ground clashes, tank shelling, and targeted airstrikes.

In addition to direct engagements with Hamas operatives, the Givati troops conducted raids on multiple Hamas outposts in the area which led to the discovery and seizure of weapons caches used by the group.

The Air Force played a crucial role in the operation, launching a series of comprehensive airstrikes on Hamas targets in Khan Younis, instrumental in setting the stage for the ground forces, as they “prepare the conditions in the field.”

In one notable incident, the Givati Brigade identified three Hamas gunmen emerging from a building and advancing towards their position. The brigade swiftly called in an airstrike, resulting in the elimination of the trio.

