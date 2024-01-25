IDF Troops Discover, Destroy Tunnel Found Just 1 Kilometer From Israel Border

The IDF says it has successfully demolished a Hamas tunnel in the central Gaza Strip, which was situated just 1.5 kilometers away from the Israeli border. The operation was carried out by reservists of the 646th Brigade in coordination with combat engineers from the elite Yahalom unit.

The IDF revealed that the tunnel, spanning one kilometer in length and located 20 meters underground, served as a critical covert connection between northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

After its discovery, the tunnel was destroyed by combat engineers, neutralizing the threat it had once posed. During the operation, the IDF also uncovered a cache of military equipment, including rockets and anti-aircraft missiles, positively linked to Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)