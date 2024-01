Gazan civilians in Khan Younis on Thursday held a protest against Hamas and the war in Gaza on the streets of Khan Younis

“The people want a ceasefire!”, they chanted in a protest that appeared much larger than the protest held in Deir al-Balah, which was attended mainly by women and children.

“Netanyahu and [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar, we want a ceasefire!” the protesters shouted. “Enough of war, enough of destruction.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)