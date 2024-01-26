Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Drone Footage Captures Strike On Hamas Cell In Khan Younis


The IDF has shows the detection and a subsequent airstrike on a group of RPG-armed Hamas operatives. The targeted three-man cell was spotted by soldiers of the Border Defense Corps’ 636th Combat Intelligence Collection unit, who then called in the airstrike.

The 636th unit has been notably active in the Khan Younis area over recent weeks. Their operations have led to significant tactical achievements, including the discovery of approximately 200 tunnel entrances. The unit’s efforts have also contributed to the destruction of over 130 Hamas sites, the dismantling of nearly a dozen rocket launchers, and the targeting of numerous Hamas cells, according to IDF reports.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



