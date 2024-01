The IDF has announced the death of a reservist soldier amid fighting in the Gaza Strip, bringing the ground operation’s death toll to 220.

The murdered soldier was identified as Eliran Yeger, a 36-year-old from Tel Aviv who was serving with the Combat Engineering Corps’ 8170th Battalion.

Military officials said Yeger was killed during a gun battle with Hamas terrorists in southern Gaza.

