Hamas released another psychological terror video on Friday evening showing three female captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

The video shows Daniella Gilboa (19), Karina Arieve (19), and Doron Steinbrecher (31), reading scripted comments dictated to them by Hamas.

The hostages mention “107 days in captivity” which if true, means the video was filmed six days ago.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)