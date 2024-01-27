Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Hundreds Of Gazans Chant: “Down With Hamas”


A video shared online shows hundreds of Gazans evacuating to a secure humanitarian area while chanting “Down with Hamas.”

The video, shared by COGAT [Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories], was filmed in the humanitarian passage recently opened by the IDF in western Khan Younis.

“In recent days, we see more and more evidence of public criticism voiced by the residents of Gaza against the Hamas terrorist organization,” wrote COGAT official Maj.-Gen Rasan Aliyan. “The residents of the Gaza Strip rightly prefer their well-being and the safety of their children over the continued military strengthening of Hamas and the acts of terrorism that harm them and their future.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



