NBC Report: Biden Weighs Using Weapons Sales To Pressure Israel


The Biden administration is weighing the possibility of using weapons sales to push Israel into decreasing the intensity of its military campaign in Gaza, NBC reported on Sunday.

The report says that no decisions have been made yet but the Pentagon has been instructed by the White House to examine which weapons could be used as leverage to pressure Israel.

Some of the weapons being considered are 155 mm artillery rounds and joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs). The White House even raised the possibility of slowing down sales of air defenses but is unlikely to do so as it would put Israeli civilians and infrastructure at risk.

Another option being considered is offering Israel more of the requested weapons as an incentive to take steps proposed by the US.

