For 5th Day: Israeli Protesters Block Humanitarian Aid From Entering Gaza

Israelis held a protest at the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza for the fifth day in a row on Sunday.

The protesters, who blocked humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza, included relatives of hostages being held in Gaza, relatives of soldiers killed in Gaza, reservists released from active duty in Gaza, and Israelis evacuated from their homes on Israel’s southern and northern borders.

Kan News reported that after four days of protesters preventing trucks from entering Gaza, IDF soldiers and police officers on Sunday morning thwarted the protesters from reaching the crossing and several trucks drove into the Gaza Strip. Eventually, the protesters reached the crossing and blocked it, preventing more trucks from entering.

The Tzav 9 organization, which organizes the protests said that “hundreds of people arrived at the crossing to block the aid convoy for Hamas. There are very large forces preventing us from reaching the site and are allowing the trucks to pass through to the murderous terrorist organization. Our struggle will continue with full determination without any violence against our dear security forces. No aid will go through until all the hostages are returned.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu mentioned the protests at Kerem Shalom in his press conference on Motzei Shabbos, saying: “Without minimal humanitarian aid, we won’t be able to fulfill the goals of the war.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)