Palestinian Authority Says It Would Transfer Power To Hamas If Terrorists Win Elections

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the deputy prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas, has indicated a major shift in the PA’s stance towards Hamas. In an interview with Al Arabiya, a Saudi news channel, Abu Rudeineh said that President Abbas would be prepared to hand over control of the PA to Hamas if the group emerges victorious in future Palestinian general elections.

“The address for political decisions is the Palestine Liberation Organization and its President Mahmoud Abbas,” Abu Rudeineh emphasized, underscoring the current political hierarchy. However, he added, “after the war the PA is ready to hold general elections, and if Hamas wins, the president will hand over the Authority.”

This declaration comes against the backdrop of the PA not having conducted general elections since 2006, a year that saw Hamas win a majority in the legislative council and subsequently take control of the Gaza Strip through a violent coup.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, various PA officials have advocated for the inclusion of Hamas’s political wing in a prospective Palestinian government, citing its integral role in Palestinian society.

The call for elections is viewed by many in the international community as a crucial step towards the reform and rejuvenation of the Palestinian Authority. The PA, often perceived as corrupt and ineffective, seeks to enhance its legitimacy through elections, which might also pave the way for it to gain control over the Gaza Strip post-war.

Israeli officials, in response to Hamas’s aggressive actions on October 7, have maintained their objective of eradicating the group, which they classify as a terrorist organization. This statement from a high-ranking Palestinian official thus presents a complex dynamic in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, reflecting the intricate political landscape of the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)