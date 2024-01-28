TRUMP: Today’s Drone Attack And October 7 Massacre Would have Never Happened If I Was President

Former President trump released the following statement on Sunday afternoon, following the news that three U.S. Soldiers were killed and many others wounded in a Iranian-backed drone attack on a U.S. Military base in Jordan.
“The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender.
Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance – Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3.
This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
If I werepresident, not if I waspresident. Grammar aside, he’s right.
He started the withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was reluctant to help Ukraine. He openly withdrawal from NATO. His slogan “America First” was used previously to support of program of the United States not interfering with Germany and Japan is their program of empire building (and genociding, though the word hadn’t been invented yet). The world was just as dangerous when he was in the White House, and he didn’t life a finger to build up the armed forces.
While Biden’s capitulation in Afghanistan (finishing what Trump started) and Biden’s wishy-washy support of Ukraine (more than Trump or Obama even offered) are clearly what encouraged Iran and Hamas to attack Israel, Biden has done much more to help Israel than any previous president, even though much (most?) of his party supports non-interference in the Iranian/Hamas goal of genocide of the Jews.