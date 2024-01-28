Cabinet Minister Gideon Sa’ar Initiates Process to File Genocide Case Against Iran at ICJ

Israeli cabinet minister Gideon Sa’ar has announced his intention to commence efforts aimed at filing a case against Iran in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on charges of genocide. This move comes in response to Iran’s longstanding threats to Israel’s existence and its support for Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups, particularly in the wake of the October 7th attacks.

Sa’ar, a former justice minister, stated that Iranian leaders have publicly called for the destruction of Israel, a fact that cannot be ignored when considering the potential genocidal intent. “There are public statements by senior Iranian officials in favor of destroying Israel,” Sa’ar asserted in an interview with the Kan public broadcaster.

Additionally, Sa’ar highlighted Iran’s extensive support for various jihadi terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, both of which were responsible for the October 7th attacks. He argued that there is substantial evidence to suggest that Iran finances, arms, and trains these groups, creating a compelling case to be presented before the ICJ in The Hague.

Sa’ar has reportedly discussed this matter with National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, indicating a coordinated effort within the Israeli government to pursue legal action against Iran.

In explaining his motivation, Sa’ar emphasized the unique security challenges facing Israel. “Israel is a small and persecuted nation that is fighting for its life and, at the same time, is fighting on the international stage for its right to self-defense. It is a nation that is truly at risk of genocide given that there are enemies around it that declaredly want to destroy it,” he stated.

