Likud’s Danny Danon Calls for Sky News to Fire Anchor Who Compared Gaza War to Holocaust


In a strongly worded letter, Likud Member of Knesset (MK) Danny Danon has called upon Sky News to terminate the employment of a news anchor who drew a controversial comparison between Danon’s comments supporting the voluntary relocation of Gazans during the ongoing conflict and the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust in a recent interview.

Danon expressed his acknowledgment of Sky News’s swift apology for what he characterized as “antisemitic remarks” made during the interview. However, he emphasized that he is yet to receive a “personal and sincere apology from Ms. Belle Donati herself, directed both to me and the entire Jewish community.”

Drawing further attention to the matter, Danon pointed out what he perceives as a “discernible bias and clear anti-Israel stance” in Belle Donati’s online presence.

In his letter, Danon concluded by stating his expectation that Sky News would take the necessary actions to ensure the immediate termination of Ms. Donati from her current position.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



