Gallant: Hamas Surrenders and Faces Thousands of Casualties While Leaders Live Luxurious Exile in Qatar

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, visited Brigade 11, where he met with senior IDF commanders and soldiers who had recently returned from operations in Gaza. During his visit, Minister Gallant received a comprehensive briefing on the brigade’s ongoing operations in strategic areas of the Gaza Strip.

In his remarks to the troops, Minister Gallant praised their dedication and commitment, acknowledging the pivotal role they have played in the ongoing conflict. He expressed gratitude for their contributions to the negotiation process for the release of hostages, emphasizing the significant progress made possible by their actions.

Minister Gallant highlighted the contrast between the luxury enjoyed by some of the terrorists and the reality faced by those on the front lines. He pointed out that hundreds of terrorists have surrendered, while thousands have been eliminated, and weapon warehouses have been destroyed, all thanks to the unwavering efforts of the IDF.

“The terrorists who enjoy luxury cars, planes and hotels, are trying to harden their positions. Yet the [terrorists] who are in the field are very aware of what is actually happening – hundreds of terrorists surrender, thousands of terrorists are killed, weapon warehouses are being destroyed. Terrorists are surrendering – above and below the ground. This is happening as a result of your actions, and those of your friends.”

“This war cannot be ended with ‘points gained’; it can only end with a ‘knockout’,” Minister Gallant stated emphatically. He underscored the importance of eliminating Hamas, emphasizing that every terrorist within a radius of hundreds of kilometers from Israel should understand that attacks on the nation would lead to the elimination of Hamas’ military and governing capabilities.

Minister Gallant also stressed the commitment to rescuing hostages held in the Gaza Strip. He stated, “As long as there are hostages still held in the Gaza strip, we have no right to stop looking for the women, the children, the soldiers who are there – we have to go all the way. We will intensify the [military] pressure and continue our efforts – it’s already happening now.”

In concluding his address, the Minister of Defense presented a clear message to terrorists: “Terrorists have two options – either surrender or be eliminated, there is no third option.”