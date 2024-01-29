Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Ramming & Axe Attack Near Naval Base In Haifa, IDF Soldier Seriously Injured


A 20-year-old IDF soldier was seriously injured on Monday morning in a terror attack next to an IDF naval base in the Bat Galim neighborhood of Haifa.

According to initial reports, the terrorist first carried out a ramming attack, crashing into an IDF soldier, and afterward left his car armed with an axe but was neutralized by other IDF soldiers at the scene.

Paramedics evacuated the soldier to Rambam Hospital, located only a block away from the terror scene, in serious condition with severe injuries to his lower extremities.

Police forces are at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Monday morning, a terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier in Gush Etzion. He was neutralized by the soldiers before he could harm anyone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Wall Street Journal: As Much Of 80% Of Hamas Tunnels Remain Intact

El Al Airlines Halts All Flights To South Africa

CROCODILE TEARS: Lib NYC Councilman Attacks NYPD After Completely Legit Traffic Stop

Netanyahu: “Next Massacre A Matter Of Time If We Don’t Destroy The New Nazis”

HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Departs To US On Chizzuk Trip

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network