TERROR IN ISRAEL: Ramming & Axe Attack Near Naval Base In Haifa, IDF Soldier Seriously Injured

A 20-year-old IDF soldier was seriously injured on Monday morning in a terror attack next to an IDF naval base in the Bat Galim neighborhood of Haifa.

According to initial reports, the terrorist first carried out a ramming attack, crashing into an IDF soldier, and afterward left his car armed with an axe but was neutralized by other IDF soldiers at the scene.

Paramedics evacuated the soldier to Rambam Hospital, located only a block away from the terror scene, in serious condition with severe injuries to his lower extremities.

Police forces are at the scene and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier on Monday morning, a terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier in Gush Etzion. He was neutralized by the soldiers before he could harm anyone.

