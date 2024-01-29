REPORT: Defense Minister Gallant Assures U.S. No Jews Will return To Gaza After War

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has firmly stated to U.S. officials that the Israeli military will not permit the rebuilding of illegal outposts or settlements within the Gaza Strip, Axios reports citing four U.S. and Israeli officials.

This report comes as the Biden administration is concerned regarding Israel’s plans to establish a one-kilometer buffer zone inside Gaza. This development has raised fears that it could lead to the reconstruction of settlements dismantled during the 2005 Israeli pullout from the enclave.

The urgency of the situation has been amplified in recent weeks, due to increasing pressure from the Israeli settler lobby and members of the governing coalition advocating for the reoccupation of Gaza and the reconstruction of these settlements.

Axios reveals that in a meeting last week with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew and U.S. envoy for humanitarian affairs David Satterfield, Gallant discussed the situation in Gaza. According to Axios’s sources, Lew and Satterfield inquired if the planned buffer zone was intended for settlement purposes. They reiterated Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s stance opposing any territorial changes in Gaza and harm to civilian infrastructure.

Gallant reportedly assured that the buffer zone is solely for security purposes and temporary, ruling out the possibility of rebuilding settlements in Gaza. Oded Basyuk, head of the IDF operations branch, who was present at the meeting, emphasized that the IDF would not allow Israeli civilians into the buffer zone, aligning with the security objectives.

