Massachusetts Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Bomb Synagogues

A Massachusetts man was arrested today for allegedly threatening to kill members of the state’s Jewish community and bomb local synagogues, the US attorney’s office in Boston says.

John Reardon, 59, of Millis, Massachusetts, allegedly called Congregation Agudas Achim in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on January 25, and left a voicemail making several threats to kill congregants and bomb the synagogue, including, “If you can kill the Palestinians, we can kill you,” federal authorities say.

Ten minutes later, he allegedly made a call to another local synagogue, as well as to a Jewish organization.

Reardon, who had been in the custody of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten a person or place with harm via an explosive.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

(AP)