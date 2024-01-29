Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SO NICE OF THEM: IDF Sends A “Happy Birthday” Message To Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh


Aren’t they sweet? Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is celebrating his 62nd birthday today, and the IDF didn’t forget about it. In fact, they even published a personalized birthday card just for the special birthday boy.

The IDF’s Arabic spokesman, Avichay Adraee, published a message in honor of Haniyeh’s birthday that reads: “On this day, a terrorist who hides behind civilians and shouts slogans that incite murder and encourage bloodshed came into this world. His job was to steal from the poor and needy while he lives in a hotel, builds luxurious houses, and enjoys success and happiness at the expense of the Gazan people.”

Attached to the message is a “birthday card” showing Haniyeh with a birthday cake inside a luxury hotel, smiling in front of television feed showing a freezing, starving Gazan family.

