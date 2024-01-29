Hamas Rejects Hostage Deal, Demands Complete Israeli Withdrawal From Gaza

In a setback to efforts to secure the release of over 130 hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza, the terror group has rejected a new framework for a hostage deal, insisting that it will not accept any agreement that does not include an end to the war and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza.

The statement was issued alongside the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, another terror group, and emphasized that a complete and comprehensive ceasefire was necessary before any exchange deal could take place.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had indicated that Hamas had softened its stance on the demand for a complete ceasefire, but Israel has rejected this claim.

The proposed deal, which was agreed upon by Israel, involves the release of Palestinian prisoners and a temporary pause in fighting, but does not provide for a permanent ceasefire. The US and Qatar have been mediating the negotiations, but Hamas’ rejection of the deal has thrown a wrench into the works.

Israeli officials are being cautious, acknowledging that there is still a long way to go in the negotiations. The Prime Minister’s Office has also denied that a deal has been reached, saying that the reports are incorrect and include conditions that are not acceptable to Israel.

The fate of the hostages remains uncertain, with their families holding weekly rallies in Tel Aviv to demand their release. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with many civilians caught in the crossfire.

Despite the setback, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed optimism, saying that the proposal is a strong one and a compelling one, but that Hamas must make its own decisions.

The Qatari Prime Minister has also expressed hope that an agreement might lead to a permanent ceasefire in the future.

