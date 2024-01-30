WATCH: Undercover IDF Soldiers Dressed As MDs Kill Terrorists At Jenin Hospital

Undercover IDF soldiers, Shin Bet operatives, and Border Police officers carried out a dramatic and unprecedented operation in Jenin early Tuesday morning in the Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin, where armed terrorists planning an imminent terror attack against Israelis were hiding.

Israeli security forces, disguised as doctors, nurses, and Palestinian women, entered the hospital with their weapons drawn and quickly went up to the third floor to the room where the terrorists were sleeping, eliminated them with guns with silencers, and then escaped the building. The operation, based on precise Shin Bet intelligence, lasted for only ten minutes.

According to Israeli security officials, many terrorists in Yehudah and Shomron use hospitals as hiding places for their terror activities in the belief that Israeli forces won’t target them there. During past IDF operations in Jenin, terrorists hiding in Ibn Sina Hospital fired at Israeli security forces from the hospital grounds.

One of the terrorists who was eliminated was Muhammad Jalamnneh, a senior Hamas operative who maintained contact with Hamas leaders abroad and was injured in the past while planning a car bombing attack. He was also involved in transferring weapons and ammunition to terror squads for shooting attacks against Israelis and was most recently involved in planning a raid attack inspired by the October 7th massacre.

The two other terrorists who were eliminated were Muhammad Azawi, a Jenin Brigades operative who was involved in various terror activities, including shooting at IDF forces, and his brother, Bassel Azawi, an Islamic Jihad operative.

IDF Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that “for a long period, a large number of wanted suspects have been hiding in hospitals, using them as a base for planning terror activities and executing attacks, while believing that hospitals will provide them protection from security forces. This is another example of the terrorist organizations’ cynical use of civilian spaces and hospitals as shelters and human shields.”

“Jalamneh planned to soon carry out an attack and used the hospital as a hideout and was therefore eliminated. The security forces will continue to act against any threat that endangers the security of Israeli citizens.”

It was also reported that IDF forces operated overnight in the Al-Arub camp, north of Chevron, in the eastern area of Shechem, in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and in Tulkarm.

