Released Captive: “They Tied Me Up & Dragged Me On The Ground”

Amit Soussana, a 40-year-old Israeli woman who spent 55 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, spoke to journalists about her ordeal on Monday in front of her destroyed home in Kfar Azza.

On October 7th, Soussana hid inside a closet in her home but was dragged out by Hamas terrorists. She bravely resisted her abduction, fighting and kicking seven Hamas terrorists as they tried to drag her across a field to Gaza.

“The abduction was very violent,” she said. “I kept resisting until they eventually tied me up by my arms and legs and dragged me on the floor. It took them over an hour to take me to the border. I was beaten up really badly. My entire face and body were bruised and swollen.”

Soussana said that she was held alone in Gaza for about two weeks with armed Hamas terrorists guarding her the entire time. “There was little food. I was kept in the dark and had to ask permission to use the bathroom. I was not even allowed to close the bathroom door.”

After two weeks, she was moved from place to place and was held with other hostages. “All the Hamas guards were heavily armed and abused me and the other hostages. I was also held in a Hamas tunnel 40 meters deep where there was no oxygen and very little food. The tomb-like tunnel was damp and dark and felt like being buried alive.”

“I was under emotional and physical terror the entire 55 days, feeling like every moment could be my last. Every second felt like an eternity. I hope that the remaining hostages there can keep their faith alive and stay strong. But even the toughest souls can’t hold on for such a long time.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)