IDF Destroys Rocket Launchers Used To Fire At Tel Aviv On Monday

The rocket launchers used by Hamas to fire a barrage on the Tel Aviv area on Monday evening were destroyed Monday night by the Israeli Air Force.

The Air Force, directed by the 98th Brigade, used fighter jets to strike the rocket launchers, located in the southern Gaza Strip. It is believed that additional rocket launchers were destroyed in the attack as well. In a separate strike, a Hamas anti-tank unit was destroyed.

The barrage was the first attack on central Israel in almost two months.

At the same time, soldiers from the 98th Division continue to operate in Khan Younis, and soldiers from the 162nd Division continue to operate in the northern and central Gaza Strip.

IDF forces arrested a large number of terror suspects in the Khan Younis area, as can be seen in the video below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)