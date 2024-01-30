IDF Withdraws Reserve Armored Brigade from Gaza Strip

The IDF has rotated out the Kiryati Brigade from the Gaza Strip, replacing them with different forces in the Khan Younis area, according to a statement from the military.

Over the past weeks, reserve soldiers from the armored brigade conducted operations in Khan Younis, targeting Hamas members and conducting raids on the group’s facilities, the IDF noted.

Furthermore, the brigade employed drones for intelligence gathering during their missions, and there was an instance where these reservists detected an approaching Hamas cell.