Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh: “I’m Considering Ceasefire Deal”

Following reports on Monday evening that Hamas rejected a new ceasefire/hostage release deal, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that he received the ceasefire proposal formulated during talks in Paris on Sunday and he “is considering it.”

Haniyeh added that he will be visiting Egypt for talks regarding the proposal and that his priority is seeing a complete halt to the war in Gaza, including the withdrawal of all IDF forces from the Strip.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated on Tuesday that “an irresponsible deal will lead to the dissolution of the government.”

The Prime Minister’s Office said that a deal is still far off as Hamas’s demands are unacceptable.

