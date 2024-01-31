Gazans To IDF Soldiers: “Don’t Leave Gaza! Hamas Leaders Eat Meat While We Eat Bullets”

Two videos recently posted on social media show Gazans expressing support for the IDF and cursing Hamas and the UNWRA.

In the first video [seen below], a Gazan refugee who met IDF soldiers as he trudged through the mud from Khan Younis to Rafah shouted to them: “Don’t leave Gaza! We have nothing to do with this. It’s [Hamas leaders Ismail] Haniyeh and [Yahya] Sinwar. Haniyeh is at a restaurant in Turkey, Sinwar eats meat underground – and we’re here, eating bullets to our heads.”

Another video shows Gazans who received aid from IDF soldiers telling them: “G-d should help you” and cursing out the UNWRA.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)