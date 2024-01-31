IDF Raids Islamic Jihad Weapons Factory In Khan Younis [VIDEO]

In a recent IDF operation in Khan Yunis, the 7th Brigade made significant strides in countering the activities of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

During the operation in western Khan Yunis, the brigade executed a meticulously planned targeted raid on a facility known to be used by the terrorist organization for the production of weaponry.

Inside this facility, the soldiers uncovered and subsequently destroyed a workshop responsible for manufacturing a range of deadly weapons, including long-range rockets, anti-tank missiles, mines, and explosive devices.

The soldiers made additional discoveries, uncovering a cache of weapons that included explosive devices concealed inside UNRWA bags, Kalashnikov rifles, RPG warheads, weapons magazines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and hand grenades, among other munitions.

The operation also led to the identification and elimination of an underground tunnel route within the compound.

The successful actions of the IDF forces during this operation has a substantial impact on the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization’s capacity to produce rockets, the IDF said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)