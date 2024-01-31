Terror Attack At Israeli Embassy In Sweden Thwarted

Swedish police on Wednesday stated that a suspicious object was found near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm and upon examination was discovered to be an explosive device.

Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden Ziv Nevo Kulman responded to the report by stating: “Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees. We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response.”

“We will not be intimidated by terror,” he emphasized.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)