IDF Releases Video of Attacks on Hamas Members in Khan Younis, Reports Destruction of 200 Tunnels [VIDEOS]

The IDF on Wednesday announced the successful dismantling of numerous terrorist tunnel shafts and enemy infrastructures in the Gaza Strip, primarily focusing on operations within Khan Yunis. The 414 Intelligence Gathering Unit, a segment of the Border Defense Corps in the Gaza Division, has been at the forefront of these operations.

Since the initiation of ground operations, the unit has achieved considerable progress. Its soldiers have identified and neutralized over 100 terrorist tunnel shafts and destroyed approximately 200 enemy structures. This includes the dismantling of dozens of rocket and mortar launchers. The unit has worked in close coordination with the division’s combat teams, employing drones and Air Force capabilities to target terrorists and cells equipped with anti-tank missiles.

The ground operations have seen the 414 Unit’s soldiers join forces with combat teams to locate terrorists and gather critical intelligence. A notable incident during their operation in Khan Yunis involved the discovery of explosives in a house linked to terrorist activities, intended to harm IDF ground forces. In another instance, the unit successfully identified an armed terrorist in proximity to IDF soldiers and directed an Israeli Air Force strike to eliminate the threat.

