Sinwar’s Evil Plot: “Blame Netanyahu For Oct. 7th; Pit Captives’ Families Against Gov’t”

IDF soldiers found a handwritten document in a strategic location in the Gaza Strip detailing what appears to be Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s instructions for the terror group’s psychological warfare against the Israeli public, Channel 12 revealed earlier this week.

The document, found in a recent hideout of Sinwar, details guidelines for the continued dissemination of photos and videos of Israeli hostages for the psychological pressure they create.

Another instruction is to continue influencing the Israeli public that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu bears responsibility for the October 7th massacre and the resulting war in Gaza. Another guideline is a warning to cast doubt on the Israeli narrative that the war in Gaza is the best way to ensure the return of the hostages. Additionally, an order was issued do everything to increase the psychological pressure on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The document reveals Hamas’s ultimate goal is to create unbearable pressure in Israel regarding the hostages, with the goal of ending the war, taking advantage of the division in Israeli society on the issue.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)