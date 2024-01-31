HY’D: IDF Announces Death of Soldier Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 224

The IDF announced on Wednesday evening that another soldier lost his life while battling Hamas in Gaza. He was identified as Maj. (res.) Yitzhar Hofman HY”D, 36, a commander in the Israeli Air Force’s elite Shaldag unit, from Eshhar.

His death increases the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 224 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 561.

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF announced the names of three soldiers who were killed on Tuesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)