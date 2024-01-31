Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: IDF Announces Death of Soldier Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 224


The IDF announced on Wednesday evening that another soldier lost his life while battling Hamas in Gaza. He was identified as Maj. (res.) Yitzhar Hofman HY”D, 36, a commander in the Israeli Air Force’s elite Shaldag unit, from Eshhar.

His death increases the number of IDF casualties since the ground war in Gaza to 224 and the number of IDF casualties since October 7th to 561.

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF announced the names of three soldiers who were killed on Tuesday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Yasam Officer Ran Gvili, H’yd, Fell On Oct. 7th, Hamas Is Holding His Body In Gaza

H’YD: 3 More Reserve Soldiers Fall In Gaza, 5 Soldiers Seriously Injured

POLL: 38% Of Israelis Want Jewish Settlements In Gaza; 50% Oppose Latest Hostage Deal

AS EXPECTED: Self-Hating Jew Bernie Sanders Calls On Biden Admin To Reinstate Funding For Terrorist UNRWA

Netanyahu To Douglas Murray: “I Told Biden: This Is Your War As Well” [Videos]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network