US Reiterates Its Opposition To IDF’s Establishment Of Gaza Strip Buffer Zone

US State Department spokesman Matt Miller reaffirmed the United States’ opposition to the buffer zone currently being established by the IDF along the Gaza border, saying that the US is opposed to the demolition of civilian infrastructure within Gaza and along the proposed buffer zone area.

Miller quoted Israeli officials, saying they have assured their American counterparts that the demolitions are targeting only structures implicated in terrorist activities. “Israeli officials have told their American counterparts that it is only demolishing homes that were used for terror activity,” Miller stated.

Miller also conveyed Israeli assurances that there are no plans to occupy Gaza or maintain a permanent military presence in the Strip following the conflict – including in the buffer zone.

Despite these assurances, the Biden administration remains skeptical. A US official expressed concerns to The Times of Israel that once established, Israel might be reluctant to dismantle the buffer zone.

