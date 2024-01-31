Netanyahu Video Message: We Are Working On A Hostage Deal, But Not At Any Price

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a video statement outlining Israel’s stance on the ongoing efforts to release captives held by Hamas. Netanyahu emphasized the necessity of establishing a new framework for their release, while also making it clear that Israel will not compromise on its principles. “We are working to attain another framework to release our captives, but I stress — not at any price,” he stated.

He delineated Israel’s non-negotiable positions, including the continuation of military operations, the refusal to withdraw the IDF from Gaza, and the rejection of releasing thousands of terrorists as part of any deal. Netanyahu also highlighted Israel’s broader objectives in the conflict, which are focused on the complete dismantlement of Hamas to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat.

Netanyahu affirmed, “We are working on all three of them together and we will not give up on any of them,” stressing Israel’s commitment to its goals and the safe return of all hostages without compromising its security or principles.

