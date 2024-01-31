UTTER INSANITY: Chicago Council Ignores Their Own War Zone, Demands Ceasefire In Gaza

The Chicago City Council has passed a totally pointless resolution urging a ceasefire in Gaza, marking it as the most substantial municipal body in the United States to advocate for such action.

The decision came after a closely contested vote that concluded with a tie of 23 in favor and 23 against. This deadlock prompted Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson to step in and cast the decisive vote in support of the resolution, although it remains entirely symbolic in nature.

The announcement of the vote’s outcome was met with applause in the council chamber. This event highlighted the culmination of months of debate and a particularly heated council meeting that saw the removal of spectators from the premises.

Jake Sheridan, the reporter who documented the event on social media, noted, “Chicago becomes the largest American city to call for a Gaza cease-fire after a monthslong debate [and] a tense meeting where spectators were cleared out.” He also remarked on the resolution’s significance for local pro-Palestine organizations and progressive members of the council, calling it a “huge win.”

Around 70 U.S. cities have adopted resolutions concerning the Israel-Gaza conflict, the majority of which call for a ceasefire.

It’s worth noting that Chicago has already experienced a staggering 28 people shot to death in 2024 – that’s nearly 1 dead person each day. In 2023, there were 2,883 shooting victims in Chicago, resulting in the murder of 671 people, or about 2 every day. In other words, the inept Chicago Council ignored their own war zone and instead is focusing on trying to solve another.

Below is a recap of the shooting Chicago saw just this past weekend (via CBS News):

Friday

At 5:05 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was traveling in his car in the 4700 block of South Winchester Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he heard a gunshot and felt pain. The victim was shot once in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Saturday

At 2:50 a.m. , police were called to the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Auburn Gresham for shots fired. They found a 28-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found next to the victim, police said.

, police were called to the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Auburn Gresham for shots fired. They found a 28-year-old man unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun was found next to the victim, police said. At 7:25 a.m., police were called to Stroger Hospital of Cook County after a 39-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the left calf. The man’s condition stabilized, but he was uncooperative and refused to provide details of what happened or where.

At 4:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ellis, a 33-year-old man was inside an apartment when he was shot in the buttocks. Police say a 33-year-old woman shot him. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was taken into custody on the scene. One firearm was recovered.

At 6:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Paxton, a 41-year-old man was in a vehicle parked on the street when an unknown person approached. That person then shot the man in the right arm. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 8 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Exchange, a 30-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman walked up and shot him in the right foot. The victim waited until Sunday to drive to South Shore Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At 8:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Langley, a 40-year-old woman was at a gathering in a home when a 39-year-old man got out a gun and fired a shot after an argument. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. The suspected shooter is in custody,

At 9:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Western, a 19-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a black sedan started shooting. The victim was dropped off by a family member at Holy Cross Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

At 10:03 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 45th Street, a 20-year-old man was driving when he was shot. He was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

At 9:49 p.m. in the 300 block of West Marquette, a 61-year-old man was inside a home in an argument with a man when the man shot him in the leg. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. One person is in custody.

At 10:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Merrill Avenue, a 24-year-old male was inside a third-floor apartment with several people when shots were fired. The victim was taken by the CFD to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At 11:06 p.m. in the 300 block of West 106th Street, a 53-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male offender approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was taken by the CFD to Christ in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Sunday

At 12:13 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Parnell, an unidentified male was discovered in a vehicle after striking a fence and a tree. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead.

after striking a fence and a tree. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead. At 3:05 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 60th Street, a 25-year-old man was driving a vehicle when three males fired shots from the sidewalk. The victim was taken by the CFD to Christ Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

At 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Grace Street, a 22-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle with a known male individual when she suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the left thigh. The male drove the victim to Community First Medical Center where she was listed in good condition. The male individual was placed into custody on the scene.

At 8:50 a.m. Sunday in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street, a 31-year-old man saw his previously stolen SUV in a Jewel Osco parking lot, approached the vehicle, and the four unknown males inside started shooting . The owner, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, and the people in the vehicle fled the scene. However, they crashed yards away into a T-Mobile store. The four people in the car attempted to flee on foot. Two were taken into custody. One suffered gunshot wounds and was in serious condition. A teen was hurt in the crash and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Two others got away. Three weapons were recovered.

. The owner, a concealed carry license holder, returned fire, and the people in the vehicle fled the scene. However, they crashed yards away into a T-Mobile store. The four people in the car attempted to flee on foot. Two were taken into custody. One suffered gunshot wounds and was in serious condition. A teen was hurt in the crash and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital. Two others got away. Three weapons were recovered. At 7:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 18th Street, a 51-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the right arm by an unknown person. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

