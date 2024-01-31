BEHIND ISRAEL’S BACK: Biden Admin Is Considering Recognizing Palestinian State

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has directed the State Department to explore the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state in the aftermath of the Gaza war, as per two U.S. officials familiar with the matter, Axios reports.

The move signals a potential major shift in the Biden administration’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Historically, U.S. policy has consistently opposed the unilateral recognition of Palestine as a state, emphasizing that Palestinian statehood should be a result of direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

However, a senior U.S. official highlighted that the recent Gaza conflict has prompted a reevaluation of longstanding U.S. policies. The Biden administration is reportedly considering linking the possible normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia with the establishment of a pathway towards Palestinian statehood. Since October 7, Saudi officials have indicated that any normalization with Israel would be contingent upon creating a concrete path towards a Palestinian state.

Some in the Biden administration now believe that recognizing a Palestinian state could be an initial step in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rather than a final outcome. The options under consideration include unilateral U.S. recognition of Palestine, refraining from vetoing Palestine’s full UN membership in the Security Council, or encouraging other countries to acknowledge Palestine.

Blinken has also requested a review on the concept of a demilitarized Palestinian state, drawing comparisons with other global models. This idea, proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu between 2009 and 2015, aims to explore how a two-state solution might ensure Israel’s security.

The White House is reportedly aware of these reviews, and a National Security Council spokesperson reiterated the longstanding U.S. policy that Palestinian statehood should result from direct negotiations, not unilateral actions at the UN.

However, Netanyahu, a longstanding opponent of a two-state solution, and his government, remain firmly against Palestinian sovereignty. U.S. officials acknowledge the improbability of Israeli agreement on a path toward Palestinian statehood.

In the context of these developments, Blinken is scheduled to meet Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer to discuss post-war plans in Gaza and potential normalization with Saudi Arabia. Dermer has already held discussions with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on similar issues.

