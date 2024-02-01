HaRav Mutzafi: “We Need Extra Protection During Shovavim, Especially During A Leap Year”

HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Mutzafi on Wednesday warned that we need extra shemirah during the days of shovavim, and called for extra caution during these days, especially in heeding traffic laws.

The issue was brought up in a question by one of HaRav Mutzafi’s talmidim: “Unfortunately, tonight, a young man was injured on Golda Meir Street and his condition is very serious. What should we do?”

The Rav responded: “People forget that these are the days of shovavim and we need shemirah and must be more cautious than the rest of the year. That’s why our Rabbanin taught us to be more careful during these days, more so than the rest of the year, and especially during a leap year, as is known to those who learn Toras Nistar [Kabbalah].”

“That’s why Kollelim should focus on being mechazeik in Shemiras HaLashon and guarding our mouths – not via fasts but by maintaining complete silence during limmud. Unfortunately, this is not the case and there’s no one to give us mussar [‘אין לנו מוכיח בשער’].”

Regarding those who are who make light of traffic laws, HaRav Mutzafi wrote: “We must strongly protest on the terrible neglect of traffic laws. Shockingly, some drivers don’t heed traffic lights as if pedestrians are deserving of death, chas v’shalom, and as if they’re unaware that there’s an halacha in the Shulchan Orech Choshen Mishpat to enact road regulations.”

“You should know that it’s not in the hands of Shamayim [if someone drives recklessly]. A person has bechirah and he chooses to disregard traffic laws.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)