Reservist Who Lost Both Legs Tells Bibi: “We Can’t Go Back To October 6th”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the orthopedic rehabilitation center in the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer on Thursday.

Netanyahu met with Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers who were injured on October 7th and the battlefront in Gaza.

One of the reserve soldiers he met was Elisha Meidan, who lost both his legs in an explosion in Gaza which also took the lives of four of his close friends

He told the prime minister: “I want to tell you that I’m happy, I don’t regret at all that I entered Gaza despite the fact that I’m past the mandatory age. I was proud to fight for my friends who fell [on October 7th]. But it’s important to me that I didn’t lose my friends and suffer my injury for no reason. We have to destroy them and be victorious, we can’t concede. And we can’t return to October 6th from any standpoint – from a security standpoint as well as the rift in society.”

