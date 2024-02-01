RASHIDA AGAIN! Tlaib, Cory Bush Are Lone Votes Against Bill Banning Hamas Terrorists From US

“Squad” Democrats Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. were the only two representatives who voted against a bill barring Hamas terrorists from entering the United States.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday night resoundingly passed a bill aimed at barring members of Palestinian terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with individuals associated with the October 7 incident, and notably, all members of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) from entering the United States.

Officially dubbed the “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act,” the bill garnered remarkable support, with 422 lawmakers voting in favor, only one abstention from Illinois Democrat Delia Ramirez, and just two opposing votes cast by Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib and Missouri Democrat Cori Bush.

The legislation states that any person who “participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated” the October 7 attack on Israel or attacks after that, “shall be ineligible for any relief under the immigration laws.”

“Any alien who carried out, participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated any of the attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas beginning on October 7, 2023, is inadmissible,” the bill states.

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh, who serves as the PLO Executive Committee secretary general and a top presidential aide, vehemently criticized the vote, labeling it a “dangerous decision” and a “violation of the UN’s position that has recognized the organization as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will undergo further scrutiny and debate, with potentially far-reaching implications for US immigration policy and its relations with Palestinian entities.

