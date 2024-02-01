Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BIZARRE: Motorcycle Thief From KHAN YOUNIS Arrested On Route 1 Near Jerusalem


Police were absolutely stunned when they arrested a motorcycle thief near Jerusalem, and found out where he was from.

Police say they successfully apprehended and arrested an individual suspected of motorcycle theft while driving on Route 1, connecting Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. However, what makes this case particularly intriguing is the suspect’s origin – he hails from the Palestinian city of Khan Younis in Gaza.

The circumstances surrounding the 27-year-old Palestinian resident’s presence in Israel raise questions, as his hometown currently stands as a focal point in the ongoing war Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

It remains unclear how the suspect managed to enter Israel from this conflict-ridden region.

Police have confirmed that the suspect lacks a valid driver’s license and has been taken in for questioning.

The stolen motorcycle has been returned to its rightful owner.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



