IDF soldiers thwarted a terror attack against IDF soldiers in Chevron on Thursday afternoon.

The terrorist attempted to ram his car into IDF soldiers operating in the city.

Fortunately, the soldiers returned fire before he could carry out his plan, neutralizing him. Baruch Hashem, no soldiers were injured in the incident.

The terrorist was injured by the gunfire. The soldiers detained him and transferred him for questioning.

