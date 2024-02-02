IDF Seizes Cash From Hamas Vault, Kills Hundreds Of Terrorists [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The IDF has released footage and provided details about recent operations conducted by the 99th Division in the central Gaza Strip.

The division’s primary objective is to maintain a corridor that divides Gaza into two parts, preventing the movement of Hamas operatives and weaponry from the southern to the northern part of the Strip.

These operations have resulted in the elimination of Hamas gunmen, raids on Hamas sites, the discovery of a rocket manufacturing plant, and the seizure of cash and intelligence documents from a Hamas bank in central Gaza.

The 179th Brigade combat team eliminated hundreds of armed terrorists and located and destroyed significant tunnel routes. In addition, the soldiers located large quantities of weapons and destroyed structures used by Hamas.

The ‘Yiftah’ Brigade combat team conducted raids on safes used by Hamas for funds designated for terror activity. Documents testifying to Hamas’ method of transferring funds were also located.

