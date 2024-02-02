Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Saudi Arabia May Accept Israeli “Commitments” To Palestinian State With Nothing Concrete


Saudi Arabia is reportedly open to accepting a political commitment from Israel to establish a Palestinian state as part of a defense pact with the United States, according to the Times of Israel.

This willingness to forgo a more binding agreement is seen as an effort to gain approval for the pact before the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Previous attempts at U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel were paused after October 7.

However, Saudi Arabia is increasingly interested in bolstering its security and countering threats from Iran to facilitate its economic transformation and attract foreign investment.

In an attempt to facilitate discussions about recognizing Israel and revive the U.S.-Saudi pact, Saudi officials have conveyed to their U.S. counterparts that they are willing to accept a political commitment to a two-state solution instead of requiring concrete steps towards establishing a Palestinian state.

This potential regional agreement, which was considered unlikely even before the Israel-Hamas war, still faces significant political and diplomatic challenges, particularly regarding the evolving situation in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

