WATCH: Hamas Terrorists Beat Gazan Civilians Waiting For Aid

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adreaee on Motzei Shabbos published footage taken from Khan Younis in recent weeks showing Hamas’ cruel treatment of Gazan civilians.

The video shows Hamas terrorists beating civilians waiting for aid and blocking those trying to evacuate from the combat zone to the west.

Adreaee wrote: “Documenting the lives of residents under Hamas control in Khan Younis. In videos taken in in recent weeks, armed men can be seen blocking humanitarian access to the Al Amal Hospital area and beating civilians, shooting into the air to drive them away. Footage can also be seen of armed men blocking the path of civilians trying to move west to the humanitarian zone.”

“These videos are just the tip of the iceberg of examples of the types of corruption and cruelty that characterize the lives of residents under Hamas’s control.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)